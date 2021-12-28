Chad Isaak sentenced to life in prison without parole for RJR murders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chad Isaak will see life in prison without parole for the murders of William Cobb, Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer and Robert Fakler.

In August, Isaak was convicted of killing the four RJR Maintenance and Management Employees.

Prosecutors said he planned and carried out the crimes -- fatally shooting three of the victims and stabbing the four victims more than 100 times in the early morning hours of April 1, 2019, before he traveled back to his home in Washburn, N.D.

Questions remained after the verdict. Isaak was a former Navy medic which prosecutors suggested gave Isaak the capability to commit the crimes, but they did not present a clear motive for Isaak during the trial. Judge David Reich ordered a presentence investigation before passing a sentence.

At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, Judge Reich considered victim impact statements and information gleaned from an investigation into Isaak’s background.

