Carson Wentz placed in NFL’s COVID protocols

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Indianapolis Colts and lead-man Carson Wentz. A season that started losing four of their first six games, one of the league’s best turnarounds has them now at 9-6.

Carson and the Colts have hit a bump in the road, as Tuesday afternoon it was announced that Wentz has been placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Wentz, an unvaccinated player, could miss this weekend’s game against Las Vegas due to a close-contact situation. New NFL protocols will force Wentz to miss at least 10 days if he were to test positive in the coming days. If negative, a minimum of five days would be enforced.

With new CDC recommendations announced in recent days, professional sports leagues, including the NFL, have been updating protocols for certain situations due to COVID.

Wentz has the Colts at second place in the AFC South with two games to play, and they are coming off two big wins in the past two weeks against the Patriots and Cardinals.

