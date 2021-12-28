Bismarck snow removal operations continue, residents asked to move vehicles off streets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota saw a white Christmas this weekend, and after two storm systems made their way across the state, Bismarck received a foot of snow. Employees at Bismarck Public Works spent the past 48 hours clearing that snow from the roads so people could get around. Snowplow operators are working as quickly as they can, but officials say there are ways the public can help.

“If everybody just got their cars off the street, we could be done much quicker because it takes time for the operator to go around a parked vehicle to make sure they’re not gonna hit something or someone,” said Jeff Heintz, director of service operations with Bismarck Public Works.

For streets in downtown Bismarck, crews plan to work on north and south streets Wednesday, December 29, 12:01 a.m. until 7 a.m., and east and west streets Thursday, December 30, 12:01 a.m. until 7 a.m. Vehicles parked on these streets during the restricted dates and times will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Although Bismarck Public Works has fewer snowplow dedicated employees than they’d like, the department draws from other departments so they’re fully staffed when snowstorms like the ones this past weekend occur. That way, they can hit their goal of having roads plowed within 36 to 48 hours.

