8-year-old boy enjoys his first white Christmas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Does the snow and cold have you grumbling as you shovel?

Maybe you’re wondering why you live here; it doesn’t get this cold in other parts of the country.

But one young boy says all this snow is exactly what he wanted for Christmas. And he thinks this weather is good news.

Eight-year-old Easton Crook is pretty good at shoveling snow.

“You just grab a shovel and scrape the snow off the driveway,” he explained.

You’d never guess it’s his first-time seeing snow.

Easton and his parents live in St. Augustine, Florida, where the temperature this time of year is a little warmer than the temperature in North Dakota.

“The temperature right now is mid 70s to low 80s,” said Easton’s mom, Betsy.

Betsy grew up in Bismarck but moved away after college.

“Every time I come back in the winter, which it’s been a while, I am shocked at how it feels when I get here and so it takes a little bit of getting used to,” she admitted.

Easton adjusted easily and is busy experiencing everything snow related.

“Snow angels, got to throw snowballs and I got to go sledding. I also played football in the snow,” said Easton.

He also quickly learned what happens if you fall in the snow.

“You get cold!” he exclaimed.

His parents say watching Easton experience the snow and the cold has been the highlight of this trip.

“It’s so fun. But I feel like it’s our fault that you’ve got so much snow because we’re saying we were looking at the forecast going it doesn’t look like any snow when we’re there. We really want snow. And we got more than enough,” Betsy laughed.

But the snow is the perfect amount to create some memories that they’ll treasure forever, from the warmth of their home in sunny Florida.

Easton isn’t sure he’d like to move to North Dakota permanently, but he says it’s a fun place to visit and experience a real winter.

