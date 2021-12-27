Westbound I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck, I-29 from Fargo to SD reopen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The NDDOT and NDHP have reopened the westbound portion of I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck, however, the eastbound portion of I-94 from Bismarck to Jamestown remains closed.

I-94 in both directions from Jamestown to Fargo and I-29 in both directions from Grand Forks to Fargo remains closed until further notice. These closures are due to zero visibility and snow-covered highways. The highways may be impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed highway due to life-threatening conditions.

I-29 in both directions from Fargo to the South Dakota border and ND 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton have both been reopened.

