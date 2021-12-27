Advertisement

Westbound I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck, I-29 from Fargo to SD reopen

ND DOT road conditions map as of 3:30 PM CST Monday
ND DOT road conditions map as of 3:30 PM CST Monday(KFYR)
By Jacob Morse
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The NDDOT and NDHP have reopened the westbound portion of I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck, however, the eastbound portion of I-94 from Bismarck to Jamestown remains closed.

I-94 in both directions from Jamestown to Fargo and I-29 in both directions from Grand Forks to Fargo remains closed until further notice. These closures are due to zero visibility and snow-covered highways. The highways may be impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed highway due to life-threatening conditions.

I-29 in both directions from Fargo to the South Dakota border and ND 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton have both been reopened.

View the latest road conditions here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND DOT Road conditions map as of 11 PM CST Sunday
I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo, I-29 from SD to Canada closed due to snow
Map Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Transportation
No Travel Advisory on I-94 from Bismarck to Valley City
UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions
First responders save pinned driver on Christmas day

Latest News

Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak sentencing to take place Tuesday
I-94 in Casselton
ND Highway Patrol urges public to stay off secondary roadways to try to bypass closed I-94, I-29
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Stress, mental health
Changes to ND Medicaid expand behavior health services