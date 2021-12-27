Advertisement

Vikings’ sleepy start, red-zone issues sting in loss to Rams

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Los Angeles...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Rams won 30-23. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota had trouble converting once inside the 20-yard line on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, both on offense and after the defense forced the Rams to turn it over.

Justin Jefferson said there was a lack of energy in the locker room Sunday morning, and the feeling carried over into a lackluster first quarter for the Vikings. The defeat knocked Minnesota out of playoff position and further complicated the picture for the Vikings, who will need help even if they win their final two games.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
Anonymous Bismarck donors gift veterans with $1,000 checks
Two women have been working to identify the Bismarck's champion trees.
Bismarck women on the hunt for city’s ‘champion trees’
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions
Erika Craven on ice

Latest News

Parker Harm
Parker Harm - Royals Pitching Prospect
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3)...
Broncos playoff hopes slip away with 17-13 loss to Las Vegas
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Banged-up Colts shrug off injuries, beat Cardinals 22-16 on Christmas
sports 12/24/21
6PM Sportscast 12/24/21