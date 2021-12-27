Souris Valley Sledding Hill now has tubes for rent

MINOT, N.D. — Minot has a new winter activity good for all ages!

The Minot Park District is opening their sledding hill at the Souris Valley Golf Course this weekend.

Minot Noon Rotary Club donated tubes for the sledding hill and are available for rent.

“They had their Rotary for Recreation Campaign and they also donated kayaks as well, and now in the winter season, they have their tubes ready to go, so it’s a great opportunity for families to get out and enjoy it. We have four seasons here and winter happens to be the longest one, so we want to get people outside and enjoy it,” said Elly DesLauriers with the Minot Park District.

The tubes are $5 dollars to rent at the Souris Valley Club House.

The park district does warn that you can go pretty fast down the hill and to be careful.

For more information, find check out their website.

