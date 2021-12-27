Parker Harm - Royals Pitching Prospect

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In his senior season at NDSU, Parker Harm led the NCAA in strikeouts per 9-innings. He K’d 62-guys in 37-innings.

In July, Parker signed with the Royals and Harm’s ultimate goal is to play in Kansas City.

It was a homecoming of sorts on Thursday for Mandan native and Royals prospect Parker Harm as the former Bison was on hand for a special meet and greet at 606 training.

“Yeah that was pretty surprising seeing someone with my jersey. It’s not my actual, I mean I don’t have an official jersey number or anything but that was kind of cool. I’ve seen NDSU jerseys with my name on them so it’s definitely surreal seeing a professional team that I play for with my name on it,” said Harm.

Adjusting not only to seeing his name on Royals gear but also adjusting to the game as a whole.

“There was definitely a transition period for me because of the hitters. Their approach is different, they’re kind of just selling out on fastball, don’t care if they strikeout. They don’t like to battle really or anything. They’re just swinging at anything. It was definitely a transition for me to just figure out some of the guys,” said Harm.

But the work didn’t stop with just dealing with each batter.

“My first half of the season, first few outings I didn’t do too hot, and I definitely need to learn some things. And I did, I developed a new pitch and just talked to some of the coaches and used the resources that they had. With the slow mow cameras and stuff. And that helped me out a lot,” said Harm.

As Harm eyes more improvement, he’s set bigger goals for himself in 2022.

“At least get to High A. I would love to get to Double A but High A would be very good for going first into affiliated ball. That would be a very good step forward and I think I can progress from there but I’m getting older so I’d like to go up as fast as I can,” said Harm.

Parker also set a Bison record for saves in a season his senior year at North Dakota State.

