Advertisement

Noem’s check on abortion meds stuck in legislative committee

(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing new rules for medicine-induced abortions that would be among the most restrictive in the country. But a legislative committee has withheld its approval until it can get more information on the proposal. The state Department of Health’s proposed rule would add further requirements for women to get abortion pills, including requiring them to see a doctor three separate times and be within their first nine weeks of pregnancy. The rules proposal has been decried by abortion-rights advocates. The Republican governor has argued that restrictions on abortion pills are necessary for the safety of women.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND DOT Road conditions map as of 11 PM CST Sunday
I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo, I-29 from SD to Canada closed due to snow
Map Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Transportation
No Travel Advisory on I-94 from Bismarck to Valley City
UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions
First responders save pinned driver on Christmas day

Latest News

Fire at Mandan residence Christmas morning
Christmas Day fire at Mandan residence
Snowplow in Bismarck
Bismarck snow removal operations continue, residents asked to move vehicles off streets
ND DOT camera in Tappen as of 4:30 p.m. CST
NDDOT reopens all of I-94 and I-29
Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak sentencing to take place Tuesday