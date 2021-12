BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I-94 No Travel Advisory extended from Bismarck to Valley City

No Travel Advisory added to I-94 from Bismarck to Jamestown due to near zero visibility and snow-covered roadways.

The No Travel Advisory (red area) remains in place for Bottineau and LaMoure Counties.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.