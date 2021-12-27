ND Outdoors: 2021 highlights and challenges for Game and Fish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson sits down with North Dakota Game and Fish Department Director Jeb Williams to review highlights and challenges of 2021, and preview what lies ahead in 2022.

Electronic posting was probably the most notable change for hunters hitting the field this fall.

“It was put to work and put to the test as far as in the field and how landowners used it, and how sportsmen were able to adapt to that. And overall, we’ve heard a lot of positive things from both landowners and sportsmen about that program,” said Williams.

Another notable project in 2021 was the launch of the Meadowlark Initiative.

“And that’s, of course, in cooperation with other landowner groups and other conservation groups to further our grassland initiatives in North Dakota to take care of the remaining grass that we have and to also try to put additional grass on the landscape for our fish and wildlife resources and for the ranching community in North Dakota as well,” said Williams.

2021 had plenty of challenges for the Game and Fish Department, too.

“I think when we talk about challenges in North Dakota for 2021, I think it’s one word and that’s drought. And that’s going to be a significant issue if dry conditions remain going into 2022,” said Williams.

Another challenge for the department this year was disease in big game animals, especially white-tailed deer.

“EHD, of course, is not uncommon in the extreme southwest part of North Dakota, but the eastern and northern footprint that it had this year was much larger than what it normally is. The department will be challenged with looking at those units that were hit the most and adjusting those numbers accordingly,” said Williams.

There are a lot of positives for the Game and Fish Department and people recreating in the outdoors heading into 2022.

“We’re seeing more lands enrolled in our Private Land Open to Sportsman program, our very popular PLOTS program. Any way you cut it North Dakota is going to be better than most other places in the nation when it comes to our outdoor activities and even in drought years, we’re going to have some very good opportunities ahead,” said Williams.

Some long-term challenges for the Game and Fish Department are managing the spread of aquatic nuisance species and chronic wasting disease.

