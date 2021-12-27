Advertisement

ND Highway Patrol urges public to stay off secondary roadways to try to bypass closed I-94, I-29

I-94 in Casselton
I-94 in Casselton(ND DOT)
By Jacob Morse
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging motorists to stay off secondary roads and be patient for the reopening of I-29 and I-94. Several motorists are using secondary roads for travel which has resulted in resources being used to rescue these motorists. Secondary roads are not being cleared.

Ongoing blizzard conditions combined with snow-packed, icy roads in the eastern part of North Dakota have led to hazardous travel conditions on all roads in the affected area. A blizzard warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. CST Monday.

Warnings as of 2:40 PM CST Monday
Warnings as of 2:40 PM CST Monday(KFYR)

The ND Highway Patrol and the ND DOT will reopen I-29 and I-94 as soon as the weather allows, and roads are cleared. Check the latest road conditions here.

