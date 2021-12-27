Advertisement

I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo, I-29 from SD to Fargo closed due to snow

ND DOT Road conditions map as of 9:24 PM CST Sunday
ND DOT Road conditions map as of 9:24 PM CST Sunday(ND DOT)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The NDDOT and NDHP have closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo until further notice. This closure is due to zero visibility and snow-covered roadways. The road may be impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

Additionally, the NDDOT and NDHP have closed Interstate 29 from the South Dakota border to Fargo until further notice. This closure is due to zero visibility and snow-covered roadways. The road may be impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

NDDOT also mentions that North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton is closed until further notice.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
Anonymous Bismarck donors gift veterans with $1,000 checks
Two women have been working to identify the Bismarck's champion trees.
Bismarck women on the hunt for city’s ‘champion trees’
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions
Erika Craven on ice

Latest News

Sledding hill in Minot
Souris Valley Sledding Hill now has tubes for rent
sports 12/26/21
5PM Sportscast 12/26/21
2021 highlights and challenges ND outdoors
ND Outdoors: 2021 highlights and challenges for Game and Fish
snow forecast ND
Evening Weather 12/26/21