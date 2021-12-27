Advertisement

First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – First responders are searching for a plane that was reported to have crashed Sunday evening in Arkansas.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, whose agency is assisting with the search, told KAIT8 that crews have not been able to locate the wreckage because of fog and nightfall, but witnesses have reported the plane went down near Nine Mile Road and Slick Rock Road in rural Sharp County.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said multiple agencies are responding. He did not know the type of plane that crashed or details about those who were on board.

Roork said crews are searching on foot and in the air for the wreckage. A KAIT8 reporter at the scene saw several search and rescue crews along Nine Mile Road.

A cause of the crash is not known at this time, but Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
Anonymous Bismarck donors gift veterans with $1,000 checks
Two women have been working to identify the Bismarck's champion trees.
Bismarck women on the hunt for city’s ‘champion trees’
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions
Erika Craven on ice

Latest News

Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates...
Kwanzaa begins with celebration of unity
ND DOT Road conditions map as of 9:45 PM CST Sunday
I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo, I-29 from SD to Fargo closed due to snow
Sledding hill in Minot
Souris Valley Sledding Hill now has tubes for rent
sports 12/26/21
5PM Sportscast 12/26/21