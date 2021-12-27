First responders save pinned driver on Christmas day

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - A Minot man was seriously hurt when he lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Christmas day.

North Dakota State Troopers say Matthew Melbarzdis, 23, was driving from Minot to Burlington on County Highway 15 Saturday afternoon.

The roads were covered in snow and ice. Investigators say he lost control on the slippery roads and went into the ditch, hit an approach, and flipped his car. It landed on its roof, pinning Melbarzdis.

First responders extracted him from his vehicle and performed life-saving measures. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

