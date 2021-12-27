Advertisement

Chad Isaak sentencing to take place Tuesday

Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. – The man convicted in the April 2019 killings of four employees at a property management company in Mandan will learn his fate Tuesday.

Chad Isaak will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. at the Morton County Courthouse.

Prosecutors said, and a jury agreed, that the 47-year-old Isaak planned out and murdered four RJR Maintenance and Management employees—William and Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer, and Robert Fakler.

The motive in the crimes remains unclear.

Judge David Reich ordered a presentence investigation to learn more about the victims and Isaak.

The attorneys, the families of the victims, and Isaak will be given the opportunity to speak at Tuesday’s sentencing.

Isaak faces the chance of life in prison without parole on each of four AA-felony murder charges.

Your News Leader will provide coverage of Tuesday’s sentencing.

