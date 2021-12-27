Advertisement

Broncos playoff hopes slip away with 17-13 loss to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3)...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs rushed for 129 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders came from behind to defeat the Denver Broncos 17-13 on Sunday.

With the win, the Raiders (8-7) stayed relevant in the AFC playoff picture while the Broncos (7-8) damaged their chances severely with their third loss in four games.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 201 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Carr completed at least one pass to all seven of his targets, led by Zay Jones, who had six receptions for 50 yards. Hunter Renfrow had three catches for 40 yards and one touchdown, while Foster Moreau and DeSean Jackson each had four receptions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
Anonymous Bismarck donors gift veterans with $1,000 checks
Two women have been working to identify the Bismarck's champion trees.
Bismarck women on the hunt for city’s ‘champion trees’
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions
Erika Craven on ice

Latest News

Parker Harm
Parker Harm - Royals Pitching Prospect
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Los Angeles...
Vikings’ sleepy start, red-zone issues sting in loss to Rams
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Banged-up Colts shrug off injuries, beat Cardinals 22-16 on Christmas
sports 12/24/21
6PM Sportscast 12/24/21