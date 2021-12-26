Advertisement

Santa Claus greets the people of the Magic City

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Santa Claus has been spending a lot of time in the Magic City these days.

Minoters caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season may have crossed paths with Jolly Saint Nick himself.

Santa has been making guest appearances at stores, banks, and restaurants across the Magic City.

“Love, generosity, all of the things that we need throughout the year, sometimes we forget, and at Christmastime we all remember for a brief time. So we need to try to remember that throughout the rest of the year as well,” said Santa.

On this day, he’s bringing some holiday cheer to shoppers at Grow With Me, a local store on Main Street in Minot.

“It’s a neat way for grandchildren and grandparents and parents to connect,” said Santa.

Parents of the tiniest believers appreciate it much.

“It is nice. Just something that, that very special moment that you don’t always get in today’s world,” said Veronica Andres, who brought her infant Jameson to see Santa.

“It means that they get to have an adventure, and spread Christmas cheer with everybody that they get to tell,” said Dominique Snedeker, who brought her boys Landon and Royce to see Santa.

Whether it’s the boots, the belt, or the beard, this Santa is a hit with all.

“The children, of course. The smiles, the joy. The excitement when they see Santa Claus,” said the man himself, when asked what he loves most about visiting with the people of Minot.

These are tough times in the world. We asked Santa if he had a parting message for everyone.

Love, peace, generosity... and it will get better, I promise. Merry Christmas!

