Minot outdoor ice rinks open just in time for the holidays

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Park District has opened many of their outdoor ice rinks for the winter season!

Perkett’s hockey rink and Polaris Park’s hockey and leisure rinks are open after much work from crews getting the ice ready.

The outdoor activity is a North Dakota staple.

“It reminds me a little bit of field of dreams type of feel. There’s a nostalgia of it, especially Polaris Park is so popular. Their grandparents played here, their parents played here and now they’re playing with their kids,” said Elly DesLauriers with the Minot Park District.

The rinks are open all week.

For a list of hours and holiday hours, visit the park district’s website.

