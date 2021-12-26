Advertisement

Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.

King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous Bismarck donors gift veterans with $1,000 checks
john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Bismarck police say Lincoln man intended to deal drugs, some marked with Girl Scout insignia
Riley Demery
Public’s help requested in locating runway Minot teenager
UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby

Latest News

sports 12/24/21
6PM Sportscast 12/24/21
sports 12/25/21
6PM Sportscast 12/25/21
more snow
Evening Weather 12/25/21
santa smiles minot
Santa Claus greets the people of the Magic City