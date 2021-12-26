Advertisement

Banged-up Colts shrug off injuries, beat Cardinals 22-16 on Christmas

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Colts have won three straight and six of seven. They earned the road win despite missing 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday, and four starting offensive linemen.

The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for a third straight week and are 3-5 since starting the season 7-0.

