Banged-up Colts shrug off injuries, beat Cardinals 22-16 on Christmas
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Colts have won three straight and six of seven. They earned the road win despite missing 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday, and four starting offensive linemen.
The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for a third straight week and are 3-5 since starting the season 7-0.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.