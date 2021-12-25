Toys for Tots helps more kids get a gift this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might’ve heard of “Toys for Tots.” The charity that once held public toy distributions for kids during the holidays has changed the way it operates to expand its reach.

Now, the nonprofit works with local businesses and people around town to get their toys. From there, the organization gives them to smaller nonprofits to supply their toy drives with products, which translates into more kids getting more toys.

Christmas comes early every year for Toys for Tots organizers.

“It’s not just a toy. It’s never just a toy,” said Michelle Tait, Bismarck Toys for Tots coordinator.

The process of gathering toys can get a bit stressful. Every year, the organization starts out with zero toys.

“On Tuesday, there was 400 toys, including stuffed animals. Tuesday! On Saturday, I had 700 kids to help. You do the math,” said Tait.

But by Thursday, things completely turned around.

“I feel awesome knowing that our community always pulls together. This is what happens. They always provide,” said Tait.

Residents and local businesses came together and donated over $25,000 worth of toys.

“The van we had, it was stacked to the top,” said Jason Sellers, Mattress Firm owner.

“We got a lot of toys for a lot of kids. So, there’ll be a lot of happy homes this year, I think,” said Brady Wolf, 2 Vets Moving Company owner.

With every toy, holiday cheer stretches a bit further.

“It’s about the kids, and it’s about hope and changing lives. And, that’s what hope does. Right?” said Tait.

It’s a lesson straight from Santa: “The biggest thing for Christmas, is giving to those that need,” said Justin Harmon, Eide Chrysler and Eide Ford marketing director.

Toys for Tots, and the people who make its mission possible, does just that.

If your nonprofit organization would like to give out toys, visit toysfortots.org and fill out application.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.