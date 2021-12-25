Advertisement

Grade schoolers ring in Christmas with bell choir and hand chimes

Martin Luther School bell choir
Martin Luther School bell choir(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bells ring out and carols float through the hall at Martin Luther School in celebration of Christmas.

“This is probably going to be the biggest performance that we have done,” said third grader Jace Beckers.

As the big night arrives, students reflect on their preparation:

“Lots of practice,” said third grader Emmalena Voeller.

“We have been practicing our songs and doing our hand chimes,” said third grader Erin Kleven.

“Doing bells every Wednesday afternoon, and having music Monday, Thursday, Friday,” said fourth grader Isaiah Rau.

“I’ve been saying my part to my sister and my mom and dad,” said fifth grader Kurt Icenogle.

Students look to their conductor as they play new instruments.

“I have been pretty excited about our hand chimes because I had never seen them before and I never knew how to play them,” said third grader Julia Chayka.

They performed songs they learned for the show.

And they each have their favorite moment:

“Glory to God in the highest because it has one of my favorite parts in it,” said Beckers.

“I get to play the third lowest bell the church has,” said Icenogle.

“All of it. All of it,” said Madison & Mackenzie Gildea.

As they sing, they remember what Christmas means to them.

“Giving,” said third grader Beckers.

“The joy of Jesus being born and getting to see all your family and it’s just a super fun season,” said Kleven.

At the end of the show it’s clear, students and staff are full of Christmas cheer.

Handbells came to the United States in the early 1800′s, but it took another 100 years before handbell ringing became popular when it expanded to churches and schools.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Anonymous Bismarck donors gift veterans with $1,000 checks
Bismarck police say Lincoln man intended to deal drugs, some marked with Girl Scout insignia
United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking...
United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron
Riley Demery
Public’s help requested in locating runway Minot teenager

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
Finding Bismarck's Champion Trees
Finding Bismarck's Champion Trees
Two women have been working to identify the Bismarck's champion trees.
Bismarck women on the hunt for city’s ‘champion trees’