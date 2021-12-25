Grade schoolers ring in Christmas with bell choir and hand chimes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bells ring out and carols float through the hall at Martin Luther School in celebration of Christmas.

“This is probably going to be the biggest performance that we have done,” said third grader Jace Beckers.

As the big night arrives, students reflect on their preparation:

“Lots of practice,” said third grader Emmalena Voeller.

“We have been practicing our songs and doing our hand chimes,” said third grader Erin Kleven.

“Doing bells every Wednesday afternoon, and having music Monday, Thursday, Friday,” said fourth grader Isaiah Rau.

“I’ve been saying my part to my sister and my mom and dad,” said fifth grader Kurt Icenogle.

Students look to their conductor as they play new instruments.

“I have been pretty excited about our hand chimes because I had never seen them before and I never knew how to play them,” said third grader Julia Chayka.

They performed songs they learned for the show.

And they each have their favorite moment:

“Glory to God in the highest because it has one of my favorite parts in it,” said Beckers.

“I get to play the third lowest bell the church has,” said Icenogle.

“All of it. All of it,” said Madison & Mackenzie Gildea.

As they sing, they remember what Christmas means to them.

“Giving,” said third grader Beckers.

“The joy of Jesus being born and getting to see all your family and it’s just a super fun season,” said Kleven.

At the end of the show it’s clear, students and staff are full of Christmas cheer.

Handbells came to the United States in the early 1800′s, but it took another 100 years before handbell ringing became popular when it expanded to churches and schools.

