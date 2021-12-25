Advertisement

Erika Craven on ice

By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Erika Craven joined the KFYR-TV news staff as a reporter in January of 2021.

Before coming to Bismarck, she was an accomplished figure skater, competing at the college and amateur levels and then professionally for Disney on Ice.

That job put her in front of the camera and on television for the very first time.

We convinced her to put down her video camera and microphone long enough to lace up her skates again and perform a Christmas program for us. Enjoy!

