Anonymous Bismarck donors gift veterans with $1,000 checks

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Dickinson area veterans were given an early Christmas present this year. Veterans Patricia Kemp and Glenn Gietzen each received a check for $1,000.

They’re among 10 veterans in the state to receive a check this Christmas.

Two anonymous donors in Bismarck gave $10,000 to the Wall of Honor, who contacted the Injured Military Wildlife Project and other veteran groups to select the veterans.

The donors wanted to make a difference in their lives this Christmas. “It’s overwhelming, and it makes us proud to be here from North Dakota,‘’ said Glenn Gietzen, a veteran.

I don’t know who is responsible for this, but I can only say thank you enough times.” Kemp served in Afghanistan as a member of the military police. Gietzen served in Vietnam.

