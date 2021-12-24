UND Hockey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UND’s Jake Sanderson is playing for Team-USA at the World Juniors. He was elected captain. The rest of the Fighting Hawks hockey team is on Christmas Break.

Sanderson is 2nd on the team in scoring behind Riese Gaber. The UND head coach says having a player competing internationally is always a benefit.

UND Head Coach Brad Berry said: “We always talk about world junior players going and getting that experience and always getting better players back. You kind of hold your breath a little bit because they’re gone from your group, and you don’t really have control over the situation but when they do come back, we feel that the experience they gain you get a very good player and a better player back so we’re hoping that happens again.”

UND entered the break with splits against the Minnesota Gophers and St. Cloud State Huskies before sweeping Colorado College.

The Fighting Hawks host the U.S. Under-18 team on Jan. 1 before a series with Cornell and then it’s back into the conference on Jan. 14 against Omaha.

