Solid Start for Mystics WBB

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck State women’s basketball team has had just one hiccup so far this season. Science is the only team to top the Mystics. BSC entered the Christmas break on an eight-game winning streak.

The Mon-Dak Conference teams began the season with a November filled with league games.

Thai Haggin, BSC Head Coach, “so you’re actually starting out in the grind and then you king of lull and then you’re back to the grind again so you have to come out when you have practice October 1st you have to go like you’re playing in two weeks kind of like in high school when you only get two weeks to practice then you’re back at it. it’s like of what it’s like.”

Coach Haggin describes her approach on the offensive end as “positionless basketball”

Kaity Hove, BSC Sophomore, “Anybody can play any spot. Out center, they can play guard if they have to so if we’re not in the right position to get our offense going right away it doesn’t matter, we can just play as is.”

Reile Payne, BSC Sophomore, “We are very athletic and versatile no matter what position we’re put in. We’re likely to be successful just on pure athleticism.”

Haggin, “I think out style our style is similar to the style I liked to play growing up. The whole thing was to get the ball up and down the court and go score right? Your defense had to fuel that obviously. You got to get stops in order to get that ball up the court.”

One of necessities of playing “positionless basketball” is having an extensive roster.

Haggin, “We’re very deep so our sophomores there’s a lot of leadership there they were there last year. A lot of playing time so there’s a lot of experience so that’s one thing that’s awesome about our team this year is we do go very deep.”

Hove, “It does feel good especially when you do get a really good pass down the floor and easy lay up’s, wide open. We’re a lot faster than most teams.”

Next week, Coach Haggin and the Mystics head to Arizona for 3-games in 3-days beginning on the Dec.28.

