Advertisement

Neighbor said man killed his pet kangaroo, alleging it attacked his wife

Carter the Kangaroo died at the hands of a neighbor, his owner said.
Carter the Kangaroo died at the hands of a neighbor, his owner said.(Source: Viewer contributed photo/WSMV/Gray News)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV/Gray News) - A Sumner County man is outraged that his neighbor strangled his pet kangaroo after it allegedly attacked the neighbor’s wife, saying the kangaroo died unnecessarily.

Chris Lea, who owns several kangaroos, said his 5-foot, 60-pound kangaroo Carter died after his neighbors came onto his fenced-in property. Police believe the couple were trying to help get Carter back into his normal enclosure, which he had left.

“(My neighbors) made it sound like (the kangaroos) were out in their property, and they’ll get after dogs and whatnot, but that wasn’t the case,” Lea told WSMV. “They never left our property.”

Lea claimed his neighbors called him, asking him if they could help guide the kangaroos back where they normally stay. Lea said he asked the couple to hold on as he was racing home. That’s when investigators believe the kangaroo attacked Lea’s neighbor before her husband stepped in and allegedly strangled the animal.

Lea said his neighbor called him on the phone during the incident.

“And he says, ‘I’m strangling the kangaroo now. He grabbed my wife. I’m going to kill him. He’s dangerous. Y’all need to keep your (expletive) animals contained,’” said Lea, recounting what his neighbor told him on the phone. “They were contained. They were still in my perimeter fence on my property.”

No charges have been filed in the incident, but Lea said he’s exploring a potential civil lawsuit.

“It’s a lot of unknown answered questions that will probably never be answered, to be honest with you,” said Lee, who hopes criminal charges will be filed. “We love these animals like they’re our kids. He didn’t deserve to be choked and strangled to death.”

Neither of the neighbors were seriously hurt, but the Leas are hoping for some sort of restitution.

WSMV reached out to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office about the incident but did not receive an immediate response.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck police say Lincoln man intended to deal drugs, some marked with Girl Scout insignia
United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking...
United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron
George Keiser
North Dakota State Representative George Keiser dies
John Thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Serenity Kulish
UPDATE: Missing Mandan teen found safe

Latest News

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
Coroner IDs girl killed by police in Los Angeles shooting
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden chat with NORAD on Christmas Eve as they track...
President, first lady chat with NORAD
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on...
Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve
A newly hired TSA officer with previous experience as an EMT raced into action at Newark, N.J....
TSA officer talks about saving baby's life
Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and...
100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns