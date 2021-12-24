Farmers and ranchers reflect on one of the worst droughts in state history

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2021, North Dakota experienced one of the worst droughts in state history. As ranchers and industry experts look back on this year, they look forward to the next growing season.

Farmers and ranchers aren’t strangers to being flexible when it comes to dealing with the weather. But this year, that flexibility was pushed to its limits.

Christie Jaeger farms and ranches with her family south of Rugby, where they were under an extreme or exceptional drought warning all summer.

“It was definitely a stress, I could see, on my husband and son, just that not knowing, every week, every month. How long can the cattle stay,” said Christie.

The Jaegers were lucky this year, in that they didn’t have to sell all their cattle. But that wasn’t the case for everyone.

“2021 was incredibly challenging, pushed some producers actually out of the business. Another year like that in 2022 would be more devastating and we’re hoping for a different scenario next year,” said Matt Perdue, with North Dakota Farmers Union.

As for the outlook on the future, Christie expressed some concern.

“I’m a little bit worried about the future. I think, I’m worried that this is a new trend of weather. Of course, we have had some fall rains, and we have had some snow. And so, farmers and ranchers are the eternal optimists, you know, it’ll get better, it’ll be OK. But I do worry if this is a new trend,” she said.

But ultimately, Matt says, “farmers and ranchers are very very resilient people. I think we’re looking to the federal government to start implementing some of the disaster relief programs that Congress authorized earlier this year, but I think a lot of them are looking to next year with a lot of optimism and a lot of hope and are ready to get going into the next season.”

One thing that Matt says will help with drought conditions this summer is lots of snow this winter.

According to the National Weather Service, Bismarck experienced the third-lowest amount of rainfall since records were kept in 1875. That matches what I learned in my reporting earlier this year, when I spoke to one rancher who said this was the worst drought he’s seen in 70 years.

