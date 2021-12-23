‘Sidney Santa’ creates 3D-printed toys for ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign

SIDNEY, M.T. - Santa Claus will be dropping off gifts on Christmas Eve but in Sidney, Montana, one man has already sent out presents to hundreds of children across the nation.

Twenty-two-year-old Josef Mindt doesn’t wear a red suit, he doesn’t live in the North Pole, but with his 3D printer he got for Christmas last year, he had the opportunity to spread the spirit of Santa Claus.

“Get more familiar with it, and instead of a bunch of wasted test prints, they go to kids and everybody wins,” said Mindt.

After seeing a video from a 3D Printing company asking for volunteers to make toys for the charity “Toys for Tots,” Mindt put his Christmas present to use, creating other gifts for young kids.

“Horses, unicorns, dolphins, just different animals. They are all pretty fun to print,” said Mindt.

Creating just one toy takes Mindt about an hour. In total, he has been working since August to create more than 850 figurines, which were donated this month.

“It was kind of special to see it at the end because I’m only making 12 a day, that’s about what this printer can do. To have all 800 and some of them spilled out on the kitchen table it was (special), and thinking each one is a happy kid this Christmas. That is going to be an impact,” said Mindt.

With his deliveries done for the season, Mindt said he will be continue printing for other projects with his dad. Depending on his college schedule, he added that he hopes that he’ll be able to make even more toys next year.

This year, the company has received more than 61,000 toys from more than 400 3D printers.

