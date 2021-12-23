Advertisement

Public’s help requested in locating runway Minot teenager

Riley Demery
Riley Demery(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Riley Demery was last seen at a facility in northwest Minot on Monday, December 21. He’s 15 years old and 6′ 1″ tall. It’s believed Demery may still be in the Minot area with a friend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Minot police at 857-6500.

