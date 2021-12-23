President Biden extends student loan forbearance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden Administration announced today they will extend the payment pause for federal student loan borrowers until May 1, amid concerns about the surging omicron variant.

The forbearance was scheduled to expire on Jan. 31. Financial advisors in Bismarck say it’ll be an aid to people still recovering from the harmful economic effects of the pandemic.

“I don’t think that these student loans are going anywhere, we’re kind of just kicking the can down the road. If you’ve been affected by COVID and maybe you lost your job or you’re not working the same type of job where you’re making as much money, it gives you time to plan,” said David Wald, President of Securian Financial Advisors of ND.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average borrower in North Dakota owes $29,446 and there are almost 85,000 student borrowers in North Dakota. The pause only applies to federal student loans, which means it doesn’t apply to private loans or loans granted via the Bank of North Dakota.

