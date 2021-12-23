Advertisement

North Dakota State Representative George Keiser dies

By Hope Sisk
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The offices of senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer confirmed Thursday the passing of North Dakota State Representative George Keiser.

The Republican House Member for District 47 in Bismarck has served in the chamber since 1993.

Earlier this month, Keiser announced plans not to run for re-election. His term is set to end in 2022.

Keiser also served in the U.S. Army and as a Bismarck City Commissioner.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said: “he worked to build up his community and secure a more prosperous future for North Dakotans.” Senator Kevin Cramer credited his experience in leadership with making, “our state a welcoming place for free enterprise to thrive.”

“He was just really kind and gentle and welcoming. He was very welcoming to new people. I sat next to him here this last session, and it was a very educational experience sitting next to him. He was a really wise man that knew a lot of stuff,” said Representative Steve Vetter of Grand Forks, who sat by Keiser during the previous legislative session.

George Keiser is survived by his wife, Kathy, and four children.

