Meals on Wheels clients get an extra holiday surprise

MINOT, N.D.- On Wednesday morning, more than 200 elderly residents across the Magic City were given special holiday gifts through the Minot Commission on Aging and Ryan Nissan’s Angel Tree donation campaign.

For elderly residents in Minot, like Maurice Foley, Meals on Wheels is an important organization.

“It’s really nice, you know? Otherwise, us older people get shut in here. I’m fortunate I have several kids here in town that help out a lot, but you know, they work full time,” said Maurice Foley, a Minot resident.

The organization behind the meal delivery, the Minot Commission on Aging, said they have seen an increased need for help this year.

“A lot of people are staying home, especially the seniors because they’re trying to protect themselves and everything. So, a lot of home deliveries are going out throughout the area,” said Roger Reich, the executive director of the Minot Commission on Aging.

To help spread holiday cheer, Ryan Nissan put on their second annual Angel Tree to give gifts to those who get meals delivered.

“Some of the people, our elderly, that might not have family around them this year, that might not be getting Christmas gifts, that we’re going to make things just a little bit nicer and that makes me feel wonderful,” said Kathleen Gaddie, owner of Ryan Nissan.

Spreading joy all across the Magic City as more than 200 presents and meals were handed out.

The VFW also partnered with the campaign, donating money for gifts and having veterans hand out the presents.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.