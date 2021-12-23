Advertisement

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons will be closing their Minot facility

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D.- Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons announced Wednesday night that they will be closing their Minot facility in 2022.

After evaluating usage trends, mobile options, online virtual resources and in-person programming, the Board of Directors of Girl Scout Dakota Horizons have decided to sell the physical location in Minot.

This decision is a part of the organization’s long-range property planning process, where they will be transitioning to one physical location in Bismarck to serve western North Dakota.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization switched and has continued online and virtual programs, which are accessible to all girl scouts.

The Grand Forks location will be closing as well.

In a statement, Marla Meyer, the CEO of Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon said: “The response to our virtual programming and adventure boxes have made Dakota Horizons a model for how to deliver more programming with great engagement. We are excited to continue making programming available to more girls both in person and virtually.”

The Minot branch will close in late 2022 and will be open for girls until then.

