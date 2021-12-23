Free Download: Christmas music from KFYR-TV’s Brian Gray

Click the link below to download “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “White Christmas” performed by KFYR-TV’s own Brian Gray, as featured on North Dakota Today.

About Brian Gray

Brian Gray has been creating and performing a blend of original and cover tunes for more than 20 years, exploring a full range of music styles. You can hear some of his original material on Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music.

About the songs

WHITE CHRISTMAS

This song was written by Irving Berlin in 1940 and premiered in the 1942 musical, “Holiday Inn.” It has been recorded by numerous singers since its first release, most famously by Bing Crosby in 1947.

I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

This holiday tune was written in 1943 by lyricist Kim Gannon and composer Walter Kent, and first recorded by Bing Crosby that same year. The song was originally written to honor soldiers who were serving overseas, from the point of view of a soldier writing a letter to his family expressing his longing to be home for the holidays.

