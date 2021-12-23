FDA approves antiviral COVID pill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s antiviral COVID treatment pill on Wednesday.

It’s the first oral antiviral drug to be cleared during the pandemic. The authorization of the drug comes as a surge of the highly contagious omicron variant is spreading around the world.

The FDA and pharmacists say the pill should be prescribed as soon as possible and within five days of symptom onset.

“A lot of therapeutics have a window and if you miss it, then it doesn’t do any good anymore. So if the virus has already replicated beyond a certain point, the damage is, you know, the avalanche has started. It’s gonna have implications on, you know, maybe people are going to be more eager to get tested,” said Kevin Martian, pharmacist at Mayo Pharmacy in Bismarck.

According to data from Pfizer, its pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients by 89%. The FDA cleared the drug for patients ages 12 and up who experience mild to moderate COVID symptoms and are most likely to end up hospitalized.

Pfizer said Wednesday it’s ready to start delivery around the U.S. immediately and could be available to patients as early as this weekend.

