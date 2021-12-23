Family gift notable DSU football coach with figurine for Christmas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas is a time to give to the ones you love.

This year a notable Dickinson State head coach received a gift from family he will have for years to come.

It’s not every day you get to hold a figurine of yourself. This Christmas, legendary Dickinson State University football coach Hank Biesiot received a sports figurine of himself.

The gift from family is based off a picture of Biesiot on the sidelines.

“It’s of a much younger, much slimmer version than the guy you’re talking to now, that’s what stands out, said Biesiot. It brings back a lot of good memories of being on the sidelines with a bunch of great people.”

Biesiot started as an educator at the school in physical education. He was named head football coach in 1975 and worked in that role on the sidelines for 36 years.

His teams won 17 conference titles and he is in the NAIA Coaching Hall of Fame.

“We won some titles, main goal of course every year is to win the first game, you got to win the first one or else you lose them all is kind of the theory,” said Biesiot.

Rob Brown operates Big Sky Customs in Great Falls, Montana. He creates the sport figurines that help bring back a moment in time for athletes and coaches.

“A lot of these are gift, you know, and you see somebody open it on Christmas and they’re like, oh this is so cool, and you know that’s pretty amazing,” said Rob Brown, Big Sky Customs.

He works with a designer and uses paint for color and details.

“The designer who is pretty amazing creates this image 3D image of this person and facial likeness is really close,” said Brown.

Although the figurine is of himself, Biesiot says it will remind him of much more.

“Wasn’t about how far you went, it was who you went with on the journey,” said Biesiot.

The figurine represents all the wonderful athletes and coaches, he worked with during his time at DSU.

Biesiot also coached baseball for a number of years. He says he is teaching two classes at the school next semester so his new figurine may go on his desk.

