Discussion continues over Badlands bridge project

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The discussion continues in Billings County for a bridge over the Little Missouri River in the Badlands.

The county commission decided they don’t want to use eminent domain to secure land for a crossing and the state indicated they would not take over the project.

Kevin Kessel and Steven Klym live in Billings County and have been following the badlands bridge project.

The volunteer firefighters say there’s a need for a bridge over the Little Missouri River for emergencies, like the Medora fires last summer

“Every minute counts and adding that bridge would shorten those minutes for that potential victim,” said Kevin Kessel, citizen.

They say the badlands bridge would also help with oil, agriculture, and tourist traffic.

But Elizabeth Loos with the Badlands Conservation Alliance says she and others are concerned about what that could do to the environment.

Loos says an environmental impact study indicates the area is the best option for the bridge.

“It is an extremely really remote area of the badlands, and the Elkhorn Unit and the Elkhorn Ranch lands would be impacted by increased oil truck traffic and truck traffic and dust and noise,” said Elizabeth Loos, Badlands Conservation Alliance.

Billings County State’s Attorney Pat Weir says the county commission doesn’t want to use eminent domain to complete the project on private land.

But he says the project isn’t off the table.

“The county is continuing to explore all of its options, whether that means acquiring federal land or trying to reach an accommodation with the present landowners,” said Pat Weir, Billings County State’s Attorney.

Weir says the badlands bridge has been in talks for more than 20 years. The commission will meet next in January.

Weir says the cost is estimated to be between 12 and 18 million dollars depending on the design.

