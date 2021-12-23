Delivering gifts from above; how one mother’s heartbreak became something more

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In November, Your News Leader shared Emily Lang and her daughter Presley’s story.

When Presley was just 11 months old, she passed away from complications from a rare genetic disorder. Through her grief, Emily opened up about her story in the hopes of spreading love and support to others dealing with similar experiences. She also organized a toy drive in Presley’s memory. Wednesday, we caught back up with Emily as the toys were delivered from above.

Emily Lang holds her daughter Presley in her heart.

“She spent a lot of time in the hospital. She spent seven holidays in there,” said Emily.

In Presley’s memory, she spent the fall gathering toys to deliver to kids in hospitals across the state.

“Because we know how difficult it is to spend a holiday in the hospital. And how exhausting it is for not only the parents, but the kids as well,” said Emily.

Wednesday, an aerial delivery, not by sleigh, but by helicopter, touched down in Bismarck. It’s a day Emily has been looking forward to.

“We’re doing something great in honor of Presley,” said Emily.

Emily’s back at Sanford with Pilots for Kids. They’re playing Santa. This week, toys have been brought to Fargo, Grand Forks, and Bismarck hospitals.

“Typically, we are trying to improve their spirits. Visiting yesterday at Standing Rock, the kids had an absolute blast with Santa. It makes all the coordination and the driving and extra hours worth it,” said Steven Schaffner, Sanford AirMed pilot, Pilots for Kids coordinator.

And the presents aren’t the only surprise.

“I think the kids will be surprised, normally they don’t get to see me. I come late at night when they are asleep, so I think this will be a big surprise for them,” said Santa Claus who traveled with the AirMed team.

“It just brings the holiday more cheer. Instead of grieving, it brings some joy and smiles to everybody’s’ faces,” said Emily.

Pilots for Kids delivered about six times more presents this year than last year.

In addition to presents, the group dropped off extra equipment like car seats and medical supplies.

Emily says she plans to continue giving back in the future.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.