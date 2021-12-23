Advertisement

Class-A Basketball Poll

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Patriots are the unanimous number one in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

The Century girls are receiving all but one first-place vote, so the Patriots are the number one rated team.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team               Record Pts Last WK

1. Bismarck Century (13) 6-0 65  1st

2. Bismarck High         5-0 47  4th

3. Fargo Davies          4-1 33  3rd

4. West Fargo            4-1 21  2nd

5. Minot High            5-1 18  5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo Sheyenne (4-1), Bismarck St. Mary’s (4-2) and Fargo North (4-2)

- - - - - - - - - -

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team              Record Pts Last WK

1. Bismarck Century (12) 5-0 64  1st

2. West Fargo (1)        5-0 51  2nd

3. Bismarck High         4-0 35  4th

4. Minot High            5-0 23  5th

5. Fargo Davies          4-1 19  3rd

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Grand Forks Red River (4-0)

