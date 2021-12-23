Class-A Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Patriots are the unanimous number one in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

The Century girls are receiving all but one first-place vote, so the Patriots are the number one rated team.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts Last WK

1. Bismarck Century (13) 6-0 65 1st

2. Bismarck High 5-0 47 4th

3. Fargo Davies 4-1 33 3rd

4. West Fargo 4-1 21 2nd

5. Minot High 5-1 18 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo Sheyenne (4-1), Bismarck St. Mary’s (4-2) and Fargo North (4-2)

- - - - - - - - - -

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts Last WK

1. Bismarck Century (12) 5-0 64 1st

2. West Fargo (1) 5-0 51 2nd

3. Bismarck High 4-0 35 4th

4. Minot High 5-0 23 5th

5. Fargo Davies 4-1 19 3rd

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Grand Forks Red River (4-0)

