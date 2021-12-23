Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Patriots are the unanimous number one in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
The Century girls are receiving all but one first-place vote, so the Patriots are the number one rated team.
CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL
Team Record Pts Last WK
1. Bismarck Century (13) 6-0 65 1st
2. Bismarck High 5-0 47 4th
3. Fargo Davies 4-1 33 3rd
4. West Fargo 4-1 21 2nd
5. Minot High 5-1 18 5th
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo Sheyenne (4-1), Bismarck St. Mary’s (4-2) and Fargo North (4-2)
- - - - - - - - - -
CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL
Team Record Pts Last WK
1. Bismarck Century (12) 5-0 64 1st
2. West Fargo (1) 5-0 51 2nd
3. Bismarck High 4-0 35 4th
4. Minot High 5-0 23 5th
5. Fargo Davies 4-1 19 3rd
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Grand Forks Red River (4-0)
