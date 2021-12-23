City of Williston to permit fireworks for New Year’s Eve

WILLISTON, N.D. - After being banned during the Fourth of July holiday, fireworks are going to be permitted in the City of Williston, allowing residents to ring in the new year with a bang.

Fireworks go on sale in the city starting on Sunday and are available all the way up to New Year’s Day. While this is an exciting time for vendors and customers looking to celebrate, officials want to make sure you stay safe while handling fireworks.

In July, the City waited as long as they could before announcing a ban, hoping for some last-minute precipitation. Now with recent snow fall, there should be no worries for those looking to light up the skies next Friday.

“I’m excited but I think the public will be glad that they can pop some fireworks up. It’s going to be a little bit cold but you can run in and out of the house and shoot away on New Year’s Eve and not be in trouble with anybody so that’s a plus,” said Terry Gaudreau, owner of TNT Fireworks Williston

Drought conditions still linger across northwest North Dakota, but the fire danger index has been low or moderate. Regardless, fire officials said it’s important for the public to be aware of their surroundings and to keep a water source nearby.

Members of the Williston Fire Department said that injuries from mishaps can be the most common call during holidays that involve fireworks.

“We are on to heightened sense for New Year’s Eve with the population influx of the holiday season and we are prepared and ready to respond if needed,” said Corey Johnson, Assistant Chief of Operations for the Williston Fire Department.

While it’s not expected to be a problem in Williston, shipping and an ongoing national shortage of fireworks is something that could cause some concerns elsewhere.

“It’s going to be a nightmare for the rest of the country because a lot of the stuff that was due in last summer is just starting to come in right now,” said Gaudreau

Williston’s city ordinance says fireworks can be shot off on Friday December 31 until January 1 at 1am.

For those not interesting in purchasing fireworks, the Convention and Visitors Bureau is planning a show next Thursday at Spring Lake Park. Go to visitwilliston.com for more details.

