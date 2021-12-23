Bismarck police say Lincoln man intended to deal drugs, some marked with Girl Scout insignia

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Lincoln man they say intended to deliver hundreds of pounds of drugs, including some marked with Girl Scout symbols.

Law enforcement searched a Bismarck home Tuesday and say they found contraband.

Officers say 21-year-old Chase Stevenson claimed responsibility for 24 pounds of marijuana, 109 pounds of THC infused liquid, 450 bars of THC and psilocybin (a psychedelic) that were labeled with a Girl Scout insignia, nearly 1,000 THC vaping cartridges, and five mason jars of THC concentrate.

They say they also found 15 firearms, including a Glock that was confirmed to be stolen, and nearly $60,000 in currency.

Stevenson is charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack marijuana, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond.

