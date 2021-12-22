Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims included four adults and three kids.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy
Rex Causey
Williston High School’s girls basketball coach removed from position
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Layne Johs
Case for Bismarck man accused of leading drug trafficking ring moved to federal court

Latest News

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Deliberations resume in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people are signing up for Obamacare