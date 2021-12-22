Advertisement

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Army Corps of Engineers argue against DAPL appeal

(AP)
By Erika Craven
Dec. 21, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Access Pipeline has been a source of debate since its inception. Legal disputes continue before the Supreme Court -- the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and now the Army Corps of Engineers asking for Dakota Access’s appeal to be rejected.

The pipeline dispute centers on an environmental review -- developers saying that the federal court ordered the review of the pipeline when it did not have the authority to do so.

Thursday, the Tribes argued that the Supreme Court justices should deny an appeal by the pipeline developer because there was no abuse of the discretion of power in the lower court’s order.

In their brief, counsel for the Tribes state: “The panel below applied the familiar arbitrary and capricious standard... and held that the Corps violated NEPA when it chose not to prepare an EIS for a major crude oil pipeline underneath a critical Treaty-protected water supply. This fact-bound decision does not warrant review.”

Additionally, they say there was no split between appeals courts.

Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers joined the tribes in opposition of the appeal. They argue that further review is not warranted because the Corps are already in the process of preparing an environmental review.

In their brief, counsel states: “The question whether NEPA obligated the Corps to prepare such a statement will lack any substantial importance after the Corps in fact prepares one.”

The Supreme Court justices will decide early next year whether to take up the case.

The Army Corps of Engineers expect the environmental review study to conclude in November 2022.

