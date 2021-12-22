Advertisement

Public’s help requested in locating missing Mandan teen

Serenity Kulish
Serenity Kulish(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Serenity Kulish has gone missing. She is 5′ 8″, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Adidas sweatshirt, and Vans shoes.

If anyone has any information on her location, you’re asking to contact the department at 667-3250.

