North Dakota Industrial Commission approves funding for clean sustainable energy projects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the North Dakota Industrial Commission approved funding for the first round of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority Grants.

The Commission, consisting of Governor Doug Burgum, R-ND, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring voted to award six projects $28 million in grants and $135 million in loans. The projects include Bakken Energy’s H2 Hydrogen Hub and the Cerilon Gas-to-Liquids Plant in Williams County.

In a joint statement, the commissioners say, “These projects have the potential of capturing over 30% of the annual carbon dioxide production in North Dakota, capturing natural gas that would otherwise be flared, and identifying opportunities that will diversify North Dakota’s economy.”

Ten million dollars in hydrogen grants, $7 million in non-hydrogen grants, and $115 million in loans are still available for the next round of funding, with applications due by March 1.

