North Dakota to apply for federal grants aimed at plugging orphaned wells

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In order to continue to plug up and remediate orphaned wells, North Dakota will be applying for federal funds in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Inside the $1.2 trillion bill is a modified version of the Revive Economic Growth and Reclaim Orphaned Wells Act, which was introduced by Sen. Kevin Cramer R-N.D. and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan D-N.M.. More than $4 billion will be available for states, tribes and federal agencies to properly clean up and retire abandoned oil and gas wells.

“Hopefully deal with the 60 to 200,000 orphaned wells that exist across the nation in an effort to reduce methane emissions and also put that land back into productive use,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

The “REGROW” Act follows a similar concept to how North Dakota used CARES Act funding to plug their own wells. The deadline to apply is Dec. 30.

