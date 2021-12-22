Magic City kids think big

MINOT, N.D.- Hundreds of Magic City kids got the chance to expand their creativity and explore different career options Tuesday morning at the 21st Annual Marketplace For Kids.

Kids from several elementary schools in the Magic City spent the day at Minot State University sitting in on a variety of classes exploring career fields like law enforcement, technology, health care, and technical trades.

They also presented their own innovative projects at the MSU Dome to other students and judges.

“I got the idea from me and my brothers always having trouble taking turns, so if you were to press the button on the top that would say who’s turn it is,” Oliva Smith said, a fifth-grader.

“I thought of the idea of making an app that you can swipe through your clothing in the morning, and just swipe through and you can pick out your outfit and then you have that outfit set out for it,” said Harlow Metzger, a fifth-grader.

“You get a battery pack and you put it on the charger, it only charges for five minutes and then it is fully charged,” explained fifth-grader, Brayden Haugen.

The idea behind the event is to inspire kids to think outside of the box.

“We’re firm believers that kids need to see this stuff earlier. they need to get in front of opportunities like this, we work a lot with the communities to see what community need for businesses and jobs,” said Robert Heitkamp, the executive director of Marketplace for Kids.

Community leaders also spoke with the kids Tuesday morning including Mayor Shaun Sipma and a letter from First Lady Katherine Burgum was presented.

