Formerly conjoined twins home after separation surgery

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate...
Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate them. The boys were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December.(Source: UNICEF via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - A pair of 1-year-old formerly conjoined twins have returned home after a successful surgery to separate them in Jordan.

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December, according to UNICEF. Doctors moved them to a hospital in Amman, Jordan, for separation surgery in July.

After months of recovery, the family is back home in Yemen.

“I can’t express my feelings,” said the twins’ father, Yasser Albukhaity, in a UNICEF press release. “There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success.”

UNICEF and private donors covered all the costs of the procedure. The organization says this is one happy story among millions of children suffering in Yemen after seven years of civil war.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

